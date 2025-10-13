Festac Demolition: Lagos Taskforce Debunks Unjust Arrest

The Lagos State Taskforce has reacted to a news report making the rounds about the allegation of the unjust arrest of people in Festac Town during the demolition exercise carried out by the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

Speaking in a press statement issued on Monday by Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, Director, Public Affairs, said contrary to the woman’s assertion, the individuals arrested were apprehended for attacking Taskforce officials with stones and other dangerous objects.

The statement reads, “he attention of the Lagos State Taskforce has been drawn to a misleading viral video circulating online, in which a woman who identified herself as Oneway, a resident of 6th Avenue, Ifanyi Close, Festac Town, alleged that her husband and others were unjustly arrested by officers of the Lagos State Taskforce during a demolition exercise carried out by the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

“The Agency wishes to categorically debunk this false claim and set the record straight. Contrary to the woman’s assertion, the individuals arrested were apprehended for attacking Taskforce officials with stones and other dangerous objects.

“Her husband, who led the assault, mobilised others to obstruct the lawful demolition of structures that had encroached on FHA property.

“According to verified reports, the woman’s husband and his accomplices initially attempted to induce the demolition team financially to halt the exercise.

“When this failed, they resorted to violent resistance, using stones, iron rods, and other objects to attack the Taskforce officers who were on ground to provide security support and ensure law and order, after which normalcy was promptly restored in the area.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, emphasised that preventing law enforcement officers from carrying out their lawful duties is a serious offence under the law.

“The Lagos State Taskforce will continue to ensure strict compliance to safeguard lives, prevent violent protests, and maintain order during enforcement-for-compliance activities. While such operations may not always appear public-friendly, they remain essential to uphold sanity and law across the State,” he stated.

“The Agency further reiterates that anyone who feels aggrieved by the conduct of its officers in the line of duty, or while providing security backup for State or Federal agencies, should come forward with credible evidence to substantiate their claims. Where wrongdoing is established, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with service regulations.

“The Lagos State Taskforce, therefore, urges members of the public to disregard false narratives aimed at misleading the populace and stirring unnecessary sentiments.

“The Agency remains resolute in its mandate to rid the State of lawlessness and all forms of criminality, while upholding professionalism and civility in the discharge of its duties.