FESTAC Demolition: Court To Hear Contempt Proceedings Against FHA, May 2

Justice Akintunde Savage of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, will on May 2, 2024, hear the committal to prison application against the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

It would be recalled that the counsel for the FHA, Chris Ekemezie, had prayed to the judge at the resumption of the trial for the court to strike out forms 48 and 49 filed against his client to allow for the hearing of the main application.

But the Justice Savage-led court disagreed with the request. Specifically in his ruling, the judge held that there was essential evidence before the court, noting that the complainant did not manufacture the evidence.

Consequently, the trial judge directed the complainant’s counsel to file his brief.

At the last adjourned date, the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) had denied breaching a court order restricting it from demolishing 600 houses at 6th Avenue, Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

The claimants’ counsel, Adetayo Bello, informed the judge that he had obtained an injunction against the defendants (FHA and LSBCA).

The motion designated ID/7396GCM/2023, dated Sept 7, 2023, was brought before Justice O. J. Awope of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja (sitting as a vacation judge at the time) on September 11, 2023.

As a result, Justice Awope issued the order, after a 40-page affidavit dated September 7, 2023, deposed to by the 4th defendant, Alhaji R A. Balogun and Thaddeus Idenyi, for the claimants.

Justice Awope had particularly ordered a pre-emptive order of injunction restraining the 1st defendant/respondent, whether acting by itself or through its agents, from demolishing and/or removing any building or property erected in 6th Avenue, Festac Town or any other part of Festac Town.