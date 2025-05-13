FESTAC ‘77 To Represent African Cinema At 2025 Cannes Film Festival

Share

The highly anticipated historical drama FESTAC ‘77 has been officially selected by the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) for an exclusive preview at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in France, offering global audiences an early glimpse into the film that celebrates one of Africa’s most iconic cultural milestones.

Produced by Adonis Production and distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, FESTAC ‘77 revisits the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture held in Lagos in 1977.

The film delves into the event’s cultural legacy, exploring its lasting impact on Pan-Africanism, Black identity, and the global recognition of African art and heritage.

The Cannes showcase is a significant endorsement for the project, which has already attracted international attention for its historical narrative, production quality, and ensemble cast.

It marks a major milestone in efforts to elevate African stories on prestigious global platforms.

Speaking on the film’s vision, Executive Producer Adonijah Owiriwa described FESTAC ‘77 as a vital reclamation of Africa’s cultural history.

“This film is a reclamation of Africa’s rich history. The project was about revisiting a defining moment in African unity and cultural assertion — bringing to life the ambitions, conflicts, and triumphs that shaped our storytelling. Through cinema, we are not only preserving our past but ensuring the world engages with our stories on our terms. The Cannes showcase is a pivotal step in shifting global perceptions of African cinema.”

Kene Okwuosa, Group CEO of Filmhouse Group (comprising Filmhouse Cinemas, FilmOne Entertainment, and FilmOne Studios), emphasized the film’s broader cultural importance:

“FESTAC ‘77 is a significant contribution to African storytelling in reshaping global narratives. The selection for Cannes is a powerful endorsement for the future of Africa at the global box office. For too long, African stories have been sidelined or misrepresented in international media. This film signifies a turning point, allowing the world to witness the richness and complexity of our history and creativity.”

Prince Tonye Princewill, Executive Producer and long-time advocate for high standards in African cinema, commended the industry’s growth:

“FESTAC ‘77 reflects the progress we’ve made in both storytelling and production quality. We’ve evolved from a developing industry into a global force, competing in ambition, scale, and technical expertise. African stories are no longer confined to niche audiences — they’re reaching the world. This film is a landmark moment, not just for FESTAC ‘77, but for the entire race, proving that African cinema is a powerhouse of creativity.”

Set for global release in 2025, FESTAC ‘77 is expected to become a landmark film in Africa’s cinematic journey. As it transitions from its Cannes debut to wider international screens, the film aims to bridge past and present, offering a powerful statement on the enduring spirit of African culture and the continent’s rightful place in global storytelling.

