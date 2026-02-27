Fertility Centre Debunks Social Media Allegations, Says Matter Before Court

Joje Abebe Fertility Centre has dismissed as false and defamatory a series of allegations circulating on social media against its Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr John Abebe, and the hospital.

In a press statement issued by its management, the Abuja-based fertility centre said the publications were “Deliberately orchestrated and defamatory,” alleging that they were sponsored by one Adamu Hassan Turaki and his associates.

The management described the claims as “spurious, malicious and reckless,” insisting that they were calculated attempts to damage the institution’s reputation and erode public confidence in its services.

“For over a decade, Joje Hospital has built an impeccable reputation for clinical excellence, ethical medical practice and strict patient confidentiality,” the statement read, adding that its records speak for themselves and that it has not engaged in any conduct to justify the allegations being circulated online.

The centre further stated that the widespread publication of the claims across multiple social media platforms was a calculated effort to mislead the public and cause reputational and commercial harm to its operations.

While declining to comment extensively on the substance of the allegations, the management confirmed that the matter is currently before a court of competent jurisdiction and that steps have been initiated to clear the hospital’s name.

The fertility centre assured patients, partners and the general public of its continued commitment to high professional standards, ethics and patient care. It also expressed confidence in the judicial process, noting that its legal team is working to ensure that all relevant facts are presented before the court.

The statement concluded with an appreciation to patients and members of the public for their continued trust and support.