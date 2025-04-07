Fertiliser: Nigeria Exports N193bn Worth Of Urea To South America

Share

No fewer than 345,000 metric tonnes of bulk urea worth N193 billion ($124.3 million) left Nigerian port to Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico in the first three months of 2025.

The consignment, which was ferried out by 11 ships through Rivers and Lagos Port between January and March 2025, were produced by Dangote and Indorama-Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited.

Statistics from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position revealed that in March, 135,000 tonnes of urea were shipped out; February, 120,000 tonnes and January, 90,00 tonnes.

The shipping data explained that in March Mandarin with 30,000 tonnes; Columba, 30,000 tonnes and SV Arista,30,000 tonnes were shipped out from Dangote jetty, while Endless Horizon with 45,000 tonnes left Rivers Port with the consignment.

The NPA’ shipping data added that Capt Eugene has left Dangote jetty with 30,000 tonnes; Serenity, 30,000 tonnes; Aragona, 30,000 tonnes and Pauline, 30,000 tonnes.

Also in January, Theodora with 30,000 tonnes; Wu Yang Fortune, 30,000 tonnes and BC Pisti, 30,000 tonnes left Lagos Port to various destinations.

Dangote’s ferried out 120,000 tonnes of urea worth N69 billion ($43.2 million) from Nigerian ports to Brazil and other destinations between January and February 2025.

In December 2024, a total of 314,460 metric tonnes of urea valued at N197.16 billion ($119.49 million) left Nigerian seaports to Brazil.

Findings indicated that between November and December, a total of 167,0000 tonnes were shipped out, while 146,760 tonnes were recorded in between September and October 2024.

The NPA’s shipping data added that African Queen leaden with 30,000 tonnes; Mehmet Dadayli, 30,000 tonnes; Konstatino D, 30,000 tonnes; Atlas, 17,000 tonnes; Shel – ter Island, 30,000 tonnes and Pearl Island, 30,000 tonnes.

Also, in the first half of 2024, three firms exported some tonnes of fertiliser valued at N842 billion ($563.1 million) with Indorama-Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited leading with $198.8 million; Starlink Global and Ideal Limited, $184.7 million and Outspan Nigeria Limited, $177.75 million.

Also, in 2023, the World Integrated Data Solution (WITS) revealed that Nigeria earned $474.56 million from 1.17 million tonnes of the fertiliser from Brazil as the price of the cargo soared from $335/tonne to 352.59/ tonne.

In 2023, Nigeria exported 1.29 million tonnes of urea valued at $501.85 million to Brazil as United States took delivery of 459,890 tonnes worth $124.98 million and Argentina, 246,977 tonnes valued at $87.55 million as Dangote Fertiliser Plant and Indorama-Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited, have the potential to produce 4.4 million tonnes of urea annually.

Nigeria’s exports to Brazil have increased at an annualised rate of 19 per cent over the past five years, from $841 million in 2017 to $2 billion in 2022.

Although, exports increased from 2.54 million tonnes in 2022 to 2.58 million tonnes in 2023, leading a two per cent increase as there was no significant increase in urea exports due to a short supply of gas which formed the constituent material used in its production.

Presently, Volza trade import data revealed that Nigeria has become the fourth leading exporting country of urea in the global market after India, Saudi Arabia and Oman as urea market size has grown steadily in recent years from $48.6 billion in 2024 to $49.72 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3 per cent.

Major trends in the forecast period include price volatility, shift in agricultural practices, innovation in production, alternative fertilisers, government.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

