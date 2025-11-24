As Brazilian fertiliser market emerges one of the fastest growing segments in the global agriculture industry, Nigeria has exported 211,777 tonnes of urea valued at N145 billion ($96 million) in one month.

The export is 26 per cent of the 814,528 tonnes of urea ordered by the country in September from various sources as price was put at $455 per metric tonne. It was learnt that imports fell by 19 per cent in August to approximately 612,080 tonnes.

However, this month, Nigerian Port Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position revealed that Dangote would ferry out 90, 000 tonnes of the urea with three ships waiting at Lekki Port.

It noted that Eleoussa would load 30,000 tonnes Thebe, 30,000 tonnes and G Force, 30,000 tonnes. It was gathered that Dangote had offered the cheapest price of $400 per tonne for Freight on Board (FOB) for mid-October loading, consistent with previous sales as compentition thickened, while Indorama continues to focus on long-term contracts, leaving little room for spot activity.

According to the Global Trade Tracker (GTT)’s latest data, between January and August, Brazil imported nearly 3.8 million metric tonnes, a 59pc increase from the same period last year.

It noted that Nigeria was the main supplier in the eight-month period, accounting for 26 per cent of the total, adding that Oman was 16per cent; Qatar, Algeria and Russia were responsible for around 14 per cent, 13 per cent and 12 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, the national Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that Indorama-Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited has surpassed Dangote Fertiliser Limited by 29.3 per cent in bulk urea exports valued at N748 billion ($483.43 million) in the first half of 2025.

It noted that Indorama exported $282.55 million in value terms, while Dangote ferried out $199.87 million between January and June 2025.

Recall that two vessels left the Lrkki Port to supply 60,000 tonnes, saying MV Rubato, 30,000 tonnes and MV BC Ambition, 30,000 tonnes.

According to Volza export trade data, Onne Port has recorded 173 shipments, Tincan Port, 28 and Lagos Port, 16 as International Fertiliser Association (IFA) said in its report that Nigeria’s urea export had increased significantly from 2022 to first-quarter 2025 due to higher international fertiliser prices and increased production capacities estimated at 6 million tonnes per annum.

Apart from Brazil, other key markets for Nigerian urea exports are Mexico, United States, Chile, Cameroon, Ghana and Ukraine. In the first quarter of the year, no fewer than 345,000 metric tonnes of urea worth left Nigerian port to Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.

The consignment, which was ferried out by 11 ships through Rivers and Lagos Port between January and March 2025, were produced by Dangote and Indorama.

Statistics from NPA also indicated that in March, 135,000 tonnes of urea were shipped out; February, 120,000 tonnes and January, 90,000 tonnes.

The shipping data explained that in March, Mandarin with 30,000 tonnes; Columba, 30,000 tonnes and SV Arista,30,000 tonnes were shipped out from Dangote jetty, while Endless Horizon with 45,000 tonnes left Rivers Port with the consignment.

The shipping data added that Capt Eugene has left Dangote jetty with 30,000 tonnes; Serenity, 30,000 tonnes; Aragona, 30,000 tonnes and Pauline, 30,000 tonnes. nuary, Theodora with 30,000 tonnes; Wu Yang Fortune, 30,000 tonnes and BC Pisti, 30,000 tonnes left Lagos Port to various destinations.

Also in December 2024, a total of 314,460 metric tonnes of urea valued at N197.16 billion ($119.49 million) left Nigerian seaports to Brazil.

Between November and December, a total of 167,0000 tonnes were shipped out, while 146,760 tonnes were recorded in between September and October 2024 as NPA’s shipping data added that African Queen leaden with 30,000 tonnes; Mehmet Dadayli, 30,000 tonnes; Konstatino D, 30,000 tonnes; Atlas, 17,000 tonnes; Shelter Island, 30,000 tonnes and Pearl Island, 30,000 tonnes.