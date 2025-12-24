Fertiliser: N62bn Worth Of Urea Departs Nigeria Amid Stiff Competition Among Exporters

Four vessels are to leave Nigerian port this week with 112,000 tonnes of urea worth N62 billion ($43 million), following stiff competition among producers to capture markets in Brazil, India and United States.

Findings revealed that Nigeria has lowered price of its urea to $380 per tonne to enable it compete with African major exporters in Egypt which tendered its product at $410 per tonne and Algeria’s $460 per tonne.

It was revealed that total tonnage under the tender is estimated to be 1.56 million tonnes after India Potash Limited ( IPL) countered all participants in line with lowest offers of $418.40/tonne cfr east coast and $419.90/t cfr west coast as IPL was seeking 2.5 million tonnes of urea to be loaded by 15 January 2026.

Heading to Brazil, U. S and India according to Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position are Binnur C with 22,000 tonnes; FN Ocean, 30 000 tonnes; Xun4 Hai Tong 62 30,000 tonnes and Antakya M, 30,000 tonnes.

Going into 2026, according to Augus report, Brazil will maintain its position as the only market capable of absorbing leftover in the market, but Chinese output is expected to fall next year, which could compensate for some Chinese supplies being redirected to Brazil and away from other regions.

In June, findings revealed that Nigerian companies, Indorama and Dangote sold urea cargo at $390s/t fob and $393 per tonne respectively. In November Dangote sold two cargoes under its tender, 30,000 tonnes each urea cargoes were shipped out at the port of Lekki. Recall that in November, Nigeria exported 211, 777 tonnes of urea value at N145 billion ($96 million) in one month.

The export was the 26 per cent of the 814,528 tonnes of urea ordered by the country in September from various sources as price was put at $455 per metric tonne.

It was learnt that imports fell by 19 per cent in August to approximately 612,080 tonnes. However, in November, Nigerian Port Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that Dangote ferried out 90, 000 tonnes of the urea with three ships at Lekki Port.