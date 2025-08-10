Fertiliser Blending Plants Rise As NSIA Prepares Exit From PFI

The number of operational fertiliser blending plants in Nigeria has risen from just four in 2016 to over 90 as of July 2025, marking a significant milestone in the country’s agricultural sector.

This development comes as the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), a co-manager of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI), confirmed plans to exit the scheme by November.

NSIA Managing Director and CEO, Aminu Umar-Sadiq, disclosed this in Abuja during the formal handover of the PFI to the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI). He revealed that, under the initiative, more than 128 million bags of blended high-quality fertiliser had been delivered to farmers nationwide since its inception.

Launched in 2016 to fix structural inefficiencies in the fertiliser supply chain and reduce reliance on imports, the PFI has, according to Umar-Sadiq, become one of Nigeria’s most impactful agricultural interventions.

“NSIA has transformed Nigeria’s previously moribund fertiliser blending sector, expanding the number of plants from four to over 90 and creating more than 100,000 direct and indirect jobs. These interventions have improved accessibility, affordability, and food security,” he said.

Despite global supply chain shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, foreign exchange volatility, and macroeconomic pressures, he noted that PFI sustained stable fertiliser supply and pricing for farmers.

Umar-Sadiq said the initiative had undergone restructuring to ensure long-term financial and operational sustainability, introducing wet-blend technology, expanding to underserved regions, and encouraging greater private sector participation.

MOFI CEO, Dr. Armstrong Takang, reaffirmed commitment to sustaining the PFI’s achievements, stressing that success should spur further progress rather than complacency.

“The PFI-NPK programme has transformed Nigeria’s fertiliser ecosystem from expanding domestic blending capacity to advancing food security. The journey ahead requires greater effort and deeper stakeholder engagement,” Takang said.

The 2025 PFI-NPK Stakeholders’ Roundtable, themed “PFI: A Journey of Reform, Partnership and Transition”, brought together government, industry, and private sector players to review achievements, identify challenges, and map strategies to scale the initiative’s impact.