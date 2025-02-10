Fertiliser: 5 Nigerian Firms Compete In $49.72bn Global Bulk Urea Market

Share

…shipments hit 120,000 tonnes

Five Nigerian firms, Indorama Eleme Fertiliser & Chemicals Limited, Notore Chemical Industries PLC, Dangote, Starlink Global and Ideal Limited and Outspan Nigeria Limited are currently competing with other 21 major suppliers for the $49.72 billion global bulk urea market in 2025.

Nigeria’s major buyers are Brazil, China, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Colombi France, Germany and India. Findings revealed that Dangote had reduced its price to $360 per tonne as it ferried out 120,000 tonnes of urea worth N69 billion ($43.2 million) from Nigerian ports to Brazil and other destinations between January and February 2025.

Data from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position indicated that Capt Eugene left its jetty with 30,000 tonnes; Serenity, 30,000 tonnes; Aragona, 30,000 tonnes and Pauline, 30,000 tonnes.

It was gathered that the urea market size had grown steadily in recent years from $48.6 billion in 2024 to $49.72 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3 per cent.

Major trends in the forecast period include price volatility, shift in agricultural practices, innovation in production, alternative fertilisers, government.

It was learnt that sluggish demand and unsold incoming tonnage were weighing on the market, with the November urea line-up surpassing one million tonnes as Dangote was alleged to have sold two urea cargoes following its scrapped tender in November 2024.

In December 2024, a total of 314,460 metric tonnes of bulk urea valued at N197.16 billion ($119.49 million) left Nigerian seaports to Brazil.

Findings indicated that between November and December, a total of 167,0000 tonnes were shipped out, while 146,760 tonnes were recorded in between September and October 2024.

The NPA’s shipping data added that African Queen leaden with 30,000 tonnes; Mehmet Dadayli, 30,000 tonnes; Konstatino D, 30,000 tonnes; Atlas, 17,000 tonnes; Shelter Island, 30,000 tonnes and Pearl Island, 30,000 tonnes.

Recall that in the first half of 2024, three firms exported some tonnes of fertiliser valued at N842 billion ($563.1 million) with Indorama-Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited leading with $198.8 million; Starlink Global and Ideal Limited, $184.7 million and Outspan Nigeria Limited, $177.75 million.

Also, in 2023, the World Integrated Data Solution (WITS) revealed that Nigeria earned $474.56 million from 1.17 million tonnes of the fertilizer from Brazil as the price of the cargo soared from $335/tonne to 352.59/ tonne.

In 2023, Nigeria exported 1.29 million tonnes of urea valued at $501.85 million to Brazil as United States took delivery of 459,890 tonnes worth $124.98 million and Argentina, 246,977 tonnes valued at $87.55 million as Dangote Fertiliser Plant and Indorama-Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited have the potential to produce 4.4 million tonnes of urea annually.

Nigeria’s exports to Brazil have increased at an annualised rate of 19 per cent over the past five years, from $841 million in 2017 to $2 billion in 2022.

Although, exports increased from 2.54 million tonnes in 2022 to 2.58 million tonnes in 2023, leading a 2 per cent increase as there was no significant increase in urea exports due to a short supply of gas which formed the constituent material used in its production.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has been ranked by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) as the 12th largest urea fertiliser producer globally at a production capacity of 1.62 million tonnes and the 16th largest exporter with a volume of 722,479 tonnes.

Recall that the Federal Government has called for action against the dollarisation of locally produced commodities like Urea, which is impacting negatively on fertiliser prices and agricultural productivity.

It was learnt that Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has donated 2.15 million bags of fertilisers valued at over N100 billion to Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to support domestic agricultural production rather than allowing the fertilisers to remain unused amid rising food inflation.

Also, the Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari, had called on Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to permit Dangote Fertiliser and Indorama Fertiliser to purchase gas in naira to reduce the cost of fertiliser.

