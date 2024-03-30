Fernando Torres Returns To Liverpool

Fernando Torres, a former Liverpool striker has returned to the team and spent a day studying from the club manager, Jurgen Klopp, providing Liverpool supporters with a unique spectacle.

Before Sunday’s encounter against Brighton, Torres, who oversees Atletico Madrid’s Under-19 team, got the chance to observe Klopp and assistant manager Pep Lijnders in action.

Speaking to the team’s X page, the forty-year-old lauded Liverpool’s expanding facilities and showed his appreciation for Klopp and his staff.

Torres said: “I have had the opportunity to see how everything works from the inside, which is great.

“I’m a big fan of Jurgen and his staff and all around the AXA training facility, which is very different from when I was here.

“So obviously the club grows a lot, and I have the chance to see why.”