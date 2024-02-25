Fernandez: Why U.S. Mobilising Africa To Revive Mining Sector

The scramble for Africa’s vast natural resources by the imperialist western nations is legendary and dates back to the colonial era. However, the trend appears to be continuing in other ways. In this chat, the United States Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez discusses U.S. energy policy and priorities and the importance of the African mining sector as it links to the broader international economic system. He spoke with a group of journalists on the African Regional Media Hub on the sidelines of the 2024 Investing in Africa Mining Indaba Conference in Cape Town, South Africa

Could you let us into your mission in South Africa?

We came to Cape Town to continue our engagement with Mining Indaba, particularly following Secretary Blinken’s recent trip to Angola, Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, and Nigeria. This was Secretary Blinken’s fourth trip to the region. Over the past three years – the three years that I’ve been coming to Mining Indaba – I think we’ve made exciting progress. During my first visit, I discussed the need to expand and diversify critical minerals supply chains. Then last year, I followed up by explaining the value proposition of the Minerals Security Partnership, the MSP, and also our focus on identifying projects with high environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. Since the start of the MSP a little bit over a year and a half ago, it’s grown to 14 partner governments. We just welcomed India. And we now make up more than 50 per cent of the global GDP, and we’re focusing on projects with high ESG standards that diversify critical minerals supply chains. We’ve had over 200 projects that have been proposed to the MSP partners.

We’ve whittled them down to something in the neighborhood of 20 projects, and we will continue to review those projects and do what we can to help them become a reality. This year, I’m able to announce concrete accomplishments, and actually it’s something I’m very proud of because last year when I gave the keynote speech at Mining Indaba, I said that I would be back and that it would be my hope to be able to announce concrete projects.

What other areas has the MSP made progress?

We’re now beginning to deliver results in the form of projects, in the form of deals. And today at Mining Indaba, the MSP announced the signing of an MOU between Gécamines, la Générale des Carrières et des Mines, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and JOGMEC, the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security. This is an MOU that will expedite European and Japanese investment in the mining sector in the DRC, and it’s also a powerful demonstration of the MSP’s efforts to secure and diversify critical mineral supply chains. Last October, we announced that the MSP was working to announce 11 projects in mining and mineral extraction – four projects were in processing, two projects in recycling and recovery. Seven of those projects are – in fact, are located in Africa. We also reached important milestones last October on four key critical mineral projects, including USAID’s approved loan to Twigg Exploration and Mining for a graphite mining operation in Mozambique.

Separately, in addition to these projects – and we hope to continue announcing projects in the next few months – in support of the MSP, the U.S. Government’s Energy and Mineral Governance Program continues to strengthen the technical capacity and the legal regulatory frameworks of countries in Africa. And this is the kind of support that enables our partners to develop mineral resources sustainably and for economic growth. And it’s also part of our strategy to engage in a race to the top, that we believe that our companies and our workers can benefit from higher standards that they can – that we can comply with and there can be competitive advantages going forward. We have active technical capacity projects. We could cite a number of them, but recently we’ve engaged the DRC, Kenya, Mauritania, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia, to name a few. Yesterday I announced a new partnership between the U.S. and Finland on capacity building for the mineral sector governance in Africa.

The Department of State in this project awarded a $1.2 million cooperative grant to the University of Oulu in Finland to create the Mining Innovation Exchange through Arctic Regional Collaboration – the acronym is MINEARC, M-I-N-E-A-R-C – program. And we’re delighted to be able to work with Finland on this project, because something that we’ve learned as we’ve engaged with our partners in the Minerals Security Partnership is the high level of the Finnish processing and smelting industry, value-added industry, and we felt that this is something that we ought to find ways of engaging with Africa on. Recognising the important role that the private sector must play in meeting the critical minerals challenge, in late 2023 we also launched another public-private partnership, this time called the Minerals Investment Network for Vital Energy Security and Transition.

The acronym here is MINVEST, M-I-N-V-E-S-T. This is a new public- private partnership that we set up with the non- profit SAFE’s Center for Critical Mineral Strategy. MINVEST is going to promote public-private dialogue and will spur investment in strategic mining, processing, and recycling opportunities that adhere to high ESG standards. This is our way of creating a line of communication with mining companies in order to be able to understand their needs and for us to be able to communicate opportunities that we hear about. Finally, something that I always, always take great pleasure of here in Cape Town when I come to Mining Indaba is the opportunity to meet with ministers and executives from the region. And why am I here, and why do they want to talk to us? Well, I believe that it’s because the U.S. has offered an alternative and a viable value proposition on critical mineral supply chains.

Our aim, our stated aim – and we’ve put this in black and white, and it’s on our website – our aim to adhere to the highest environmental, social, and governance standards is not just window dressing. Investors answer to stockholders, they answer to customers, but every node of the supply chain and local partners that want to attract new investment know that local benefits will ensure the success of projects and will create growth-producing jobs in their communities. So, I’ve always called ESG and local benefits our calling card; they continue to be our calling card. We continue to speak about a race to the top.

Washington has expressed its willingness to support local transformation of minerals in Africa, in opposition to the extraction/ export model that is of little benefit to the continent’s producing countries. How does the Biden administration intend to materialize this willingness?

Thank you for the question. Look, a basic te- net of the MSP is the fact that we need African countries to be more than attractive countries. This is an opportunity for African countries to become value-added producers as well, and that has a number of benefits. One benefit that it has is that it keeps the supply chains close to each other to – obviously to – having processing next week’s ration shortens a lot of the shipping costs and the time. So, it helps the resilience of our supply chains. But the other benefit that it has, and it’s one that is recognised by leaders when I speak to them – I mean, their eyes literally perk up when I talk about our desire to engage with African countries in value-added production. This creates jobs and it creates good jobs. And not only does it create jobs, it also provides the kinds of technical upscaling that we want to do and that attracts countries and that attracts governments.

History is full of projects, viable mining projects that didn’t see the light of day because communities were against it, because communities didn’t see the benefits that they provided. What we’re aiming to do in the MSP is to bring those benefits to the communities, to the mining communities. And we believe that this – again, I keep talking about our calling card. This is one advantage that we aim to continue providing. And then frankly, I think we’re pushing an open door. This is what African countries want to see. Right now, in our MSP scorecard, we have 17, I think at last count, projects that we’re actively reviewing, and they span the supply chain. They go from production to smelting to processing, and this is the kind of emphasis that we will continue to provide going forward.

What are some of the successes and achievements you have made since you started attending the mining conference three years ago?

And how has it helped foster stronger ties between the U.S. and African nations? So, this has been – this is a very enlightening evolution. The first time I was here, I was here to gather ideas as to how we could work with African countries so that they could take advantage of their mining resources. The second time, last year, I told them that because of the conversations I’ve had here and also because of our engagement with our companies, we had decided to create the Mineral Security Partnership that at that time included about 11 countries. Since then, it’s grown to 14 plus the EU. And I also said in the keynote speech, as I mentioned at the beginning, that I would hope to come back next year and show that we had projects to announce, because this was not about philosophy – it was about doing deals, doing deals that brought benefits to African communities. This year, frankly, it’s been an opportunity for us to show that, after a little bit over a year, we have results. And in the mining world, to have projects that are actualized in the year or so is lightning speed.

Projects can – in the mining world, sometimes they could take as much as 20 years to come onstream. So, what I was able to do is to remind or mention the four projects that we had announced in London in October, that included four – that included one in Mozambique, a Twigg Exploration & Mining, where our DFC – our Development Finance Corporation – approved a loan of up to $150 million in financing and processing. And then also to mention and to announce the agreement between Gécamines of the DRC and JOGMEC, which was an agreement that we were proud of and we were happy to be able to facilitate by putting the two parties in place. And this is an agreement that will expedite – will expediate production in the DRC, will diversify consumers for the DRC, and that will lead to a much more resilient supply chain going forward.

How will the United States contribute to the announced growth of the mining industry in Africa?

Well, I think we all understand that – just how important it is to ensure that the world has the critical minerals we need for the energy transition, which is why we’re bringing diversity and choices into this vital sector. So, while we’ve been here, we’ve met with companies. We’ve also met and we’ve had joint meetings with many government officials, with Development Finance Corporation, our DFC, as well as our EXIM Bank, the Export-Import Bank of the United States. Both of those institutions in the U.S. have made it a priority to help finance critical mineral projects in Africa and elsewhere. And not only DFC and EXIM but also their counterparts in the other countries that are members of the MSP. And this is something we will continue to leverage. We have not only our official institutions, but we have a very vibrant private banking sector, private financial sector that wants to participate, and it’s our job as part of the MSP to be able to create the conditions, help create the conditions that make their investment viable, and also to provide them with the information that they need to make their own choices in whether to go forward.

And that’s why recognizing the important role that the private sector has to play in meeting the critical minerals challenge. Last November, we launched MINVEST, the Mineral Investment Network for Vital Energy Security and Transition that I mentioned earlier. And what we’re doing there is basically looking to engage the private sector to spur investment in mining, processing, and recycling. One of the things that we did while I was here is we cohosted a public-private dialogue with Prosper Africa through our MINVEST partnership. And we had about 25 guests from the government officials to companies to corporate equity shops – all of which are looking to invest in this area. So, I think part of what ‘ll go back with on this trip is a confirmation of the interest of our private sector, and that’s why I believe that there will be opportunities to invest and finance projects at all stages of the supply chain here in Africa.

What are the advantages of the Minerals Security Partnership for African countries?

Look, there are many – there are many benefits. The most obvious one is you’re talking about countries that comprise over 50 percent of the world’s GDP, that have a very strong private sector, that have various sectors that have very strong financing institutions. And this is our way of galvanizing them to invest in Africa, which is why we have engaged them while we were here. This is a conference that I believe has as many as – I’ve heard the number 8,000, but it’s got thousands of potential investors and financing institutions here, all of which are prepared to invest. Many of them come from the countries that are part of the MSP. In general, the private sector and the MSP countries demand accountability. They demand traceability. They demand high ESG principles. This is what their customers, their shareholders insist on. And so, we feel good about facilitating contacts between our private sector and government institutions here with projects. And those gov- ernment institutions are keen to engage with our companies, so we will continue to do that. And that is, in my mind, the single most important advantage that we have as part of the MSP.