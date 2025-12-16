The Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes has admitted he felt “hurt and sad” when the club appeared open to selling him amid tempting Saudi Pro League offers, but his loyalty and family ties ultimately kept him at Old Trafford.

Fernandes, who spoke on Tuesday, opened up about last summer’s transfer window, admitting he feared the club was willing to let him leave despite his enduring loyalty to Old Trafford.

The Portuguese midfielder drew intense interest from Saudi Pro League powerhouses Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, with Al-Hilal reportedly ready to offer an eye-watering £700,000 per week—a deal that could have netted Fernandes nearly £200 million over three years.

Yet, despite the massive financial lure, Fernandes ultimately chose to stay and continue his journey with Manchester United.

What Fernandes Said

However, speaking candidly in an interview monitored by New Telegraph, the 31-year-old admitted he felt the club was open to cashing in on him.

He said, “The club wanted me to go, I have that in my head. I told the directors this, but I think they didn’t dare to make that decision.”

Fernandes indicated that, although he could have pushed for a transfer, he chose not to out of respect for Manchester United and its fans.

“I could have left as many people do and said: ‘I want to leave, I don’t want to train, I just want to leave for €20m or €30m, so they pay me more on the other side.’ But I never did that,” he explained.

He added, “I never felt in a position to do that, because I felt that the empathy and affection I had for the club were the same.”

The United captain acknowledged that the situation was emotionally challenging, especially considering his unwavering commitment and consistent performances since joining the club.

“From the club’s side, I felt a bit like, ‘if you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’ It hurts me a lot. More than hurting, it makes me sad because I’m a player they have nothing to criticise about. I’m always available, I always play, good or bad. I give my all,” he said.

Fernandes also voiced his frustration, highlighting the contrast between his own dedication and that of some of his teammates.

“Then you see things around you, players who don’t value the club as much and don’t defend the club as much… that makes you sad,” he added.

Since joining Manchester United from Sporting CP in January 2020, Fernandes has established himself as a key figure, racking up 103 goals and 93 assists in 307 appearances across all competitions.