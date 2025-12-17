Fernandes Hurt Man Utd Wanted Him To Go To Saudi

Manchester U n i t e d c a p t a i n Bruno Fernandes said it “hurt” to realise the club “wanted me to leave” after Saudi side Al-Hilal made a huge offer in the summer.

The 31-year-old rejected the move, despite Al-Hilal reportedly offering a £100m fee and wages up to £700,000 a week, choosing to stay at Old Trafford.

Fernandes, whose contract runs until 2027 with an option for another year, said in October he would not discuss his future until after next year’s World Cup.

Reflecting on the Al-Hilal interest in a Canal 11 interview, he said: “From the club I felt it was, ‘If you go it’s not so bad for us’. It hurts me a bit.”

He added, “More than hurting me, it makes me sad. I’m always available, and I always give my best. I could have earned more and won trophies, but I stayed for family reasons and because I genuinely love the club.”

Since joining United from Sporting in January 2020 for £47m, Fernandes has made 307 appearances, scoring 103 goals and providing 93 assists. He said he stayed to “play at the highest level,” despite the club reportedly being willing to let him leave.