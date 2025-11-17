Fernandes’ Hat Trick In 9-1 Thrashing Of Armenia Fires Portugal To W’Cup

Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves both scored hattricks as Portugal secured their place at the 2026 World Cup in emphatic fashion by thrashing Armenia yesterday.

A surprise loss to the Republic of Ireland in their last match – during which captain Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off – meant they needed to win yesterday to be assured of qualification.

They made the ideal start when Renato Veiga headed home early on following a free-kick by Manchester United midfielder Fernandes.

Eduard Spertsyan equalised for Armenia with a closerange finish in the 18th minute, but from then on Portugal took control. Goncalo Ramos slotted home 10 minutes later before Neves swept in and then got his second of the game from a free-kick.

Portugal scored a fifth on the stroke of half-time when Ruben Dias was fouled inside the box and Fernandes rolled home the penalty. The scoring continued in the second half as Fernandes fired home with a low strike then converted again from the spot after Carlos Forbs was fouled.