Bruno Fernandes Explains His Risk-Taking Approach

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has finally addressed why he embraces risk on the pitch while responding to criticism that his pass completion rate is too low for a midfielder.

The 31-year-old Portugal international has been a talisman for the Red Devils this season, continuing a consistent trend in his Old Trafford career, with five goals and seven assists so far.

Despite his significant contributions, Fernandes has faced criticism for his playing style and temperament, particularly for his adventurous passes, which can sometimes result in turnovers.

What Bruno Said

In a recent interview with former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand, Bruno Fernandes shared insights into his fearless approach on the pitch.

The former Sporting CP midfielder joined Manchester United as an attacking midfielder, a role he occupied during his early years at the club. Under manager Amorim, however, he has been deployed in deeper positions that demand greater caution with the ball.

While Fernandes now demonstrates more control and careful possession, he remains a vertical, attack-minded player, always looking for opportunities to drive play forward.

“If I was smart I wouldn’t take risks,” Bruno explained. “Risks can bring rewards or the other side of that. If I don’t take risks, no one will ever say Bruno has lost the ball. I will just play the ball side-to-side and backwards.

“But I am not a safe player because I know if I start doing that, I will not be helping the team. I take the risk because I want to help Josh [Zirkzee] and Ben [Šeško] to score goals. I want to help Cunha, Mason [Mount], Bryan [Mbeumo], Amad.”