Fernandes Boosts Player Of Season Claim With Record

Bruno Fernandes has strengthened his claim for the Premier League (EPL) Player of the Season award with another outstanding performance for Manchester United against Aston Villa.

The Portuguese midfielder played a key role in United’s impressive 3–1 victory, a result that further secured their hold on third place in the league standings.

Fernandes created the assists for the opening goal scored by Casemiro and the vital second goal from Matheus Cunha, bringing his total to an impressive 16 assists in the Premier League this season.

Fernandes Produces Historic Performance

Fernandes has officially surpassed a long-standing Manchester United record, eclipsing the 15-assist mark set by the legendary David Beckham during the club’s 1999/2000 Treble-winning season.

The milestone highlights Fernandes’ relentless creativity and his growth into one of the league’s most lethal playmakers under Michael Carrick.

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🚨👑 Bruno Fernandes sets new record for Manchester United: 16 assists in a single Premier League season. Most than any other player in #MUFC history, beating David Beckham’s record with 15. pic.twitter.com/SUSahqzuSK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 15, 2026

In vintage style, Fernandes dominated the match after a cautious first half, delivering a precise corner for Casemiro and later threading a sublime, defence-splitting pass to Matheus Cunha to restore United’s lead.

With 23 direct goal involvements this season (7 goals, 16 assists), he stands as the most productive midfielder in England, second only to Erling Haaland in overall contributions.

While Declan Rice of Arsenal remains the favourite for Premier League Player of the Season, Fernandes has garnered increasing calls for the accolade following United’s impressive surge up the table.

Manchester United now sit three points clear of Aston Villa, and their strong form suggests they are well-positioned to hold third place as the season enters its decisive stages.