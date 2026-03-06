FERMA Spokesperson, Sanusi, Retires From Service

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has honoured its long-serving spokesperson, Mrs. Maryam M. Sanusi, FNIPR, on the occasion of her retirement from service.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director/CEO FERMA, Engr. Emeka Agbasi, described her as one of the most dedicated officers he has encountered in over 15 years within the Agency.

He further acknowledged her professional achievements, including her historic role as the first female Chairman of the FCT Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), and appreciated her family for their unwavering support throughout her career In her valedictory remarks, Mrs. Sanusi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and for the grace to retire in good health.

Having worked under seven managing directors and four governing board chairmen since the Agency’s establishment, she affirmed that her loyalty remained to the Agency and its mandate at all times. “The service is about inputs. I can say proudly that I came, I saw, and I conquered,” she stated.

Directors and senior staff at the event described her as a “communication engineer” and a “bulldozer,” commending her for bridging communication gaps between field offices and headquarters and for her strategic leadership during critical periods in the Agency’s history, including managing public misconceptions about FERMA’s mandate in 2008.

The ceremony drew members of management, staff, and family in honour of a career defined by professionalism, loyalty, and institutional impact.

In preparation for her exit, Mrs. Sanusi handed over responsibilities of the Information and PR Unit to Mr. Aderibole Banwo, as the new spokesperson of the Agency, who is a member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Mrs. Sanusi is a distinguished public relations expert with over three decades of experience in the Federal Civil Service. She holds a B.A. (Hons.) and a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, alongside a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism.