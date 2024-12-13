FERMA Sites Come Alive As Goronyo, Agbasi Visit Lagos, Ogun

Share

As Nigerians prepare for the yuletide, the Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to fixing deplorable roads in the country.

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, last week led the management of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) on an inspection tour of roads in the Southwest zone.

The Minister used the tour to showcase the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to making infrastructure the cornerstone of the administration’s agenda.

Upon assumption of office, Goronyo had articulated a clear mission to ensure that the Tinubu administration’s infrastructure goals were executed with precision and efficiency.

Speaking during the Southwest tour, the Minister said the urgency of addressing Nigeria’s long-standing infrastructural deficit, exacerbated by years of neglect and rapid population growth.

“This is a country with a deficit of infrastructure that was neglected in the past. Over time, it deteriorated while the population multiplied.

But now, with President Tinubu’s leadership, we have a government ready to confront these challenges head-on,” Goronyo said.

The minister emphasized that adequate infrastructure would serve as a vehicle for job creation, economic revitalization, and enhanced quality of life for Nigerians.

FERMA executives

During an interactive session with FERMA executives, Goronyo emphasized the importance of accountability, cost savings, and adherence to key performance indicators (KPIs).

His insistence on quality assurance and timely project completion sent a strong message to the contractors and stakeholders alike.

“Let me be clear, the era of abandoning projects is over. Nigerians are tired. This is taxpayers’ money, and Nigerians deserve value for it,” he warned.

Goronyo, therefore, directed Agbasi, the FERMA boss, to compile a comprehensive list of defaulting contractors and their contact details, with a mandate to take swift action against non-compliance.

“If a contractor is not ready to execute their job, issue them a notice and revoke the contract. We will reassign it to those willing to work and deliver for the benefit of the people,” he said.

To reinforce this commitment, the minister announced the establishment of a technical committee to monitor and verify project quality nationwide, warning that contractors who fail to meet the expectations would face contract revocation, signalling a shift toward greater transparency and efficiency in project management.

Lagos projects inspection

The minister’s tour began from Isale-Eko, Lagos, where he commissioned 212 solar-powered streetlights constructed by FERMA.

This project, designed to provide affordable and sustainable electricity, serves the dual purpose of enhancing security and boosting economic activities in the community.

The ostensibly excited residents of Isale-Eko welcomed the initiative, which Goronyo described as emblematic of Tinubu’s broader development vision.

He explained that the project’s benefits go beyond lighting the streets, as it would also deter criminal activities, allow businesses to operate for longer hours, and improve the quality of life for the locals.

He said: “This project will not only provide cheaper and more sustainable electricity but will also address insecurity and boost economic activities.”

The focus on Isale-Eko underscored a central theme of Goronyo’s leadership anchored on community engagement.

Recognizing that the success of infrastructure projects depends on local buy-in, the minister emphasized the importance of collaboration between the government and the people.

He assured the residents that similar initiatives would be replicated across Lagos State and other parts of the country to align with Tinubu’s goal of equitable development.

The minister’s engagement with stakeholders at every level is said to be a way of creating a framework for sustainable infrastructure management that prioritizes community needs.

The traditional leaders, including the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, commended the government’s commitment to the community and pledged their support to maintain and safeguard the infrastructure.

Corroborating what the minister said, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FERMA, Dr Cjkwuemeka Agbasi, highlighted the agency’s commitment to delivering on President Tinubu’s promise to Nigerians.

“The quality of the work we do conveys the image we send to the people. Cutting corners is not an option, as the public perception depends on the durability and effectiveness of our projects.”

FERMA also provided detailed updates on the state of federal roads in Lagos State and the progress of ongoing projects.

FERMA’s Chief Engineer for Lagos I, Engr. Atiku Sodiq, which oversees the eastern part of the state, presented a comprehensive overview of the state’s road net work.

“Of the 531.5 kilometres of federal roads under his jurisdiction, 145 kilometres are in good condition, while 142.6 kilometres are in bad condition, 61.7 kilometres are classified as poor, and 22 kilometres are very bad.”

Rehabilitation efforts, he said, are underway with 161 kilometres of roads currently undergoing repairs. He, however, revealed that restoring the entire network to good condition would require an estimated N52 billion.

Sodiq also highlighted the innovative use of rigid pavement for critical roads like the Ijora Indoor Terminals Road, a solution designed to withstand the heavy vehicular traffic and refuse dumping that had previously damaged the road.

He provided additional insights into the challenges and progress in the region, which includes the Lagos West Senatorial District.

“Of the 517.6 kilometres of federal roads in Lagos Central, only 40 per cent were in good condition, leaving 60 per cent in need of urgent attention.

The region faces significant traffic congestion, particularly in densely populated areas like Badagry, which exacerbates the difficulty of maintaining and improving road conditions.

“Ongoing projects include the rehabilitation of key traffic corridors and efforts to address drainage issues, a recurring problem that contributes to road damage.

Contractors have been mobilized to resume work on stalled projects, with optimism for visible progress by the end of the year,” he said.

Ijora Causeway

One of the most significant stops on the Minister’s tour was the 350-meter Ijora Causeway in Lagos, which is 80 per cent completed.

The project represents a critical link to the Apapa Wharf, a hub of industrial and commer cial activity. Community representatives, including Lukeman Akintola, who represented the ‘Ojora of Ijora’, expressed gratitude for the progress made while urging the government to expedite the completion of the work.

“We are grateful for the work done so far, but as Oliver Twist, we would always ask for more. We thank the president and his team of ministers and we want more projects like this to continue within the community and indeed other communities,” he said.

The Minister responded with a renewed focus on collaboration and sustainability, saying that “this project reflects President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

It’s about changing narratives and putting infrastructure back to life to improve the living conditions of Nigerians.”

Visit to Lagos State governor

The tour progressed with a visit to Governor Babajide SanwoOlu, where the Minister sought to strengthen federal-state collaboration on infrastructure development.

Goronyo described Lagos as the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria and emphasized the importance of prioritizing its infrastructure needs to drive national growth.

While welcoming the Minister, Sanwo-Olu expressed his administration’s readiness to continuously collaborate with the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works to improve road infrastructure.

He stressed the importance of cooperation between all levels of government and assured the minister of the State Government’s commitment to collaboration.

The governor said: “We will always support our government at the centre, and we will also continue to work well with your ministry and the agency that you are overseeing.

FERMA is more or less a household name here in Lagos. We know them very well. I want to say that we understand that for any government to be able to signpost and show what it has done for its people, infrastructure development is a major driver of that.”

Sanwo-Olu, while noting that FERMA plays different roles in the state, added that more was expected from the agency in rehabilitating more roads to reduce gridlock and enhance socio-economic development.

He congratulated Goronyo on his well-deserved appointment by President Bola Tinubu, noting that his tireless work as a party man would serve the interest of Nigerians.

Speaking earlier, Goronyo said the Federal Government is committed to investing in and delivering the infrastructure Nigerians require.

The minister said the courtesy visit was to strengthen collaboration between the federal and state governments on infrastructure development and urged Lagos State to continue to support the federal infrastructure projects in the State.

Goronyo said, “We must take the issue of fixing our national infrastructure very seriously. This is an infrastructure government, and we are committed to improving the nation’s road networks and supporting socio-economic development.

What we need from you is your continued support and cooperation. I believe whatever we solicit from you, you will give it to us.”

The Minister’s next at Ogun State signalled the administration’s resolve to maintain momentum and deliver impactful results.

The ongoing inspections and project evaluations reflect a broader determination to align infrastructure initiatives with President Tinubu’s vision to ensure that every Nigerian feels the benefits of improved connectivity, security, and economic opportunities.

Goronyo and his team’s tour of the Southwest zone was more than a routine inspection as it revealed a strategic effort to highlight the Tinubu’s administration commitment to addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure challenges comprehensively.

By emphasizing community engagement, fostering accountability among stakeholders, and leveraging partnerships with key agencies like FERMA and state governments, the minister demonstrated a results-oriented approach to infrastructure development.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"