FERMA Requires N880b Annually For Road Maintenance – Goronyo

Share

The Minister of State for Works, Barrister Muhammad Bello Goronyo, has underscored the urgent need for sustainable and innovative funding mechanisms for Nigeria’s road infrastructure, stressing that road maintenance cannot be effectively managed through budgetary allocations alone.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists in Sokoto, Goronyo praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for its unwavering commitment to rehabilitating and modernizing the nation’s critical infrastructure, particularly the vast network of federal roads.

“Most Nigerian roads were completed 30 to 40 years ago. These aging infrastructures now demand extensive and continuous maintenance, which far exceeds what annual budgetary allocations can cover,” Goronyo said.

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), which is tasked with the upkeep of Nigeria’s federal road network, is currently responsible for over 36,000 kilometers of roads nationwide. Goronyo noted that to maintain these roads effectively, FERMA needs an estimated N880 billion annually, a figure far beyond recent allocations.

He highlighted the 2025 federal budget of N165 billion for road maintenance, pointing out that when this amount is divided among Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), it averages just N4.58 billion per state—a figure he described as grossly inadequate.

“Can N4.58 billion per state sufficiently address the road maintenance needs of each state? Clearly not,” he questioned.

Barrister Goronyo recalled that a 5% user charge on petroleum products (PMS and diesel) was legislated in 2007 to create a dedicated fund for road maintenance. The structure of the fund allocates 40% to FERMA and 60% to states that have established road maintenance agencies.

He further revealed that the National Assembly has constituted an ad-hoc committee to access and audit these funds, and the committee has already begun work to ensure that the resources are appropriately channeled into national and state-level road maintenance efforts.

Beyond funding, the Minister also called on Nigerians to desist from vandalism and abuse of road infrastructure. He cited disturbing examples where bridges were structurally compromised due to theft of iron rods and cables, further complicating road safety and increasing maintenance costs.

“Road maintenance is like servicing a vehicle—it must be regular and well-funded. But we also need citizens to stop abusing public infrastructure. Everyone has a role to play,” he emphasized.

Share