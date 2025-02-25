FERMA Receives New Equipment As Minister Inspects Road Projects

Share

Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) on Tuesday received new equipment, just as the Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo inspected the ongoing major maintenance works on the Zuba–Abaji dual carriageway, which has been rerouted to the Dei-Dei-Dakwa Abuja/Kaduna Junction Road.

The team which included other officials with Chukwuemeka Agbasi, MD FERMA also assessed rehabilitation work on the Madalla-Suleja Bypass Road, a critical six-kilometer corridor that includes essential drainage and culvert structures.

This road serves as a major commercial route, facilitating economic activities in the region.

According to the statement from the Ministry’s Director Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Ahmed, residents and road users expressed their appreciation for the rehabilitation efforts, highlighting the significant relief it has brought to mobility challenges previously caused by the road’s poor condition.

The inspection team commended FERMA for executing high-quality and durable reconstruction work, particularly noting the efficiency of the drainage system in managing stormwater runoff.

Speaking during the inspection, the Minister of State for Works urged community members to take ownership of the infrastructure by protecting the road and refraining from activities that could damage it.

He emphasized the need to prevent indiscriminate speed bump installations and to keep drainage systems clear to mitigate flooding, especially during the rainy season.

The Minister also acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for prioritizing infrastructure development, particularly in the road sector, which is vital for economic growth.

He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the successful execution of these projects in line with the administration’s vision.

In his remarks, FERMA’s Managing Director, Chukwuemeka Agbasi stressed the agency’s continuous efforts to preserve road infrastructure.

“One of our major challenges is ensuring that drainage structures are regularly de-silted to allow for the free flow of water.

“Water is the biggest threat to road longevity, and we are working closely with local communities to keep drainage channels clear,” he stated.

Agbasi however used the opportunity to announce that the agency has acquired new equipment through the support of the Japanese government, which the Minister expressed gratitude for this generous contribution and encouraged FERMA staff to utilize the equipment effectively for the nation’s benefit.

He emphasized the importance of hard work in national development, stating, “With our population and resources, the sky is our limit. Nobody will do this work for us. For those who have been trained, ensure you handle these machines properly.”

The Managing Director of FERMA also encouraged the agency’s mechanical staff, who have undergone specialized training on the new equipment, to apply their knowledge effectively.

He reassured them of the government’s continued support in enhancing their capacity.

Sani Adamu, Head of Mechanical Services at FERMA, showcased the newly acquired equipment before the Minister and his delegation.

He highlighted that FERMA had been striving for this milestone since 2018 and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to maximizing the benefits of these new resources. He further assured that the technical staff, having undergone extensive training, are fully prepared to commence operations with the equipment as soon as possible.

