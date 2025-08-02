FERMA Receives N3.6bn Equipment From Japanese Govt

…As Works Minister envisage new era on roads construction

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has received construction equipment worth ₦3.6 billion ( three billion, six hundred thousand Naira) from the Japanese government.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday by the FERMA Director of Information and Public Relations, Maryam Sanusi.

She explained that the Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, Esq, in the commissioning of the construction equipment, described it as a strategic milestone in the nation’s pursuit of sustainable infrastructure renewal.

She said, “The commissioning ceremony on 1st August 2025 brought together key stakeholders and distinguished figures from both the public and private sectors.

“Those in attendance included the Chairman, Senate Committee on FERMA, Senator Sahabi Yau; the Chairman, House Committee on FERMA, Engr. Remi Oseni, the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Suzuki Hideo; the Managing Director of FERMA, Engr. Emeka Agbasi; members of the Board of FERMA, former Managing Directors, the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margret Oguntala, FNSE, and the Programme Coordinator of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi), Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi.”

According to her, “Valued at ₦3.6 billion (three billion, six hundred thousand Naira), the donated equipment is expected to transform FERMA’s capacity to maintain and rehabilitate Nigeria’s vast road network. Goronyo emphasised that the donation ushers in a new era of road maintenance, enabling engineers and technicians to deliver faster and more sustainable outcomes.

“This generous contribution from Japan brings us closer to our vision of a smoother, safer, and more reliable travel across the country. Roads are the lifeblood of our economy and daily life, and this equipment is a game changer in our ability to utilise and preserve them,” he added.

“The Minister also noted that Nigeria’s extensive road network remains vital to commerce, agriculture, healthcare, and national integration, even as it continues to face significant maintenance challenges.

“Goronyo further commended the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for making infrastructure a top priority and a key driver of economic growth under his Renewed Hope Agenda – an administration that recognises infrastructure as an enabler of growth. “We envision a future where travel across Nigeria is seamless, secure, and dependable. This generous donation moves us closer to making that vision a reality,” he further stated.

Further, she wrote, “On behalf of the President and the people of Nigeria, Goronyo extended profound gratitude to the Government of Japan for its tangible support and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s development.

“The Minister urged the leadership of FERMA and its technical team to ensure that the equipment is put to optimal use, emphasising, “This equipment is a valuable asset, and its effective deployment will reflect our commitment to improving the quality of life for all Nigerians.”

He concluded by noting that the commissioning of the equipment signifies more than a ceremonial handover, as it marks the beginning of a new chapter in road maintenance that aligns with Nigeria’s broader vision of infrastructure-driven prosperity.

“Earlier, the Managing Director of FERMA had praised the President, the Ministers of Works, Permanent Secretary and the Japanese government for their unwavering support towards road asset management in Nigeria. He assured that the equipment will be deployed appropriately, well-maintained and used to maximum effect.

These machines will undoubtedly strengthen our capability, boost productivity, and ensure smoother travel experiences for Nigerians. We are committed to utilising them effectively in line with our mandate” Engr. Emeka Agbasi Stated.”