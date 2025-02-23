FERMA Postpones Inauguration Of Japan’s Grant-Aid Funded Construction Equipment

Share

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) on Sunday announced the postponement of the inauguration of the Government of Japan Grant-Aid Funded Construction and Maintenance Equipment, which was earlier scheduled for Monday, at the FERMA Plant Yard, Kuje, Abuja.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the Implementation Committee, Sunday Adenusi, on behalf of the Managing Director/CEO, said the decision was due to unforeseen circumstances.

According to the statement, “We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may have caused our esteemed guests, stakeholders, and partners.”

The agency, however, said that a new date for the commissioning will be communicated as soon as it is concluded.

The statement reads: “We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we remain committed to the actualization of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President in the road infrastructure sector.

“Thank you for your patience and cooperation.”

