FERMA Launches Operation Safeguard Roads To Enhance Highway Security

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has launched a special initiative tagged Operation Safeguard the Road (OSGR) in Lagos State.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the Federal Roads Maintenance Engineer in charge of Lagos West II, Engineer Charles Avishigh, said the initiative is a bold move aimed at improving visibility, enhancing commuter safety, and strengthening security along federal highways across the country.

Avishigh described the initiative as a landmark and life-saving project, commending the Managing Director of FERMA, Engineer Chukwuemeka Agbasi, for his visionary leadership.

He said: “This initiative by our Managing Director is not only timely but visionary. It is about empowering our youths, saving lives, and ensuring our highways are free from insecurity.

“Engineer Agbasi has once again demonstrated proactive leadership and an unwavering commitment to public safety.”

As part of the exercise, youths drawn from communities along the route have been engaged under the Federal Government’s youth empowerment and job creation scheme. Activities under the OSGR programme include bush clearing, drainage desilting, vegetation control, and shoulder maintenance – all targeted at improving road visibility, accessibility, and commuter safety.

Avishigh emphasised that the success of the initiative depends on the dedication and discipline of participants, noting that their work directly complements the efforts of security agencies in safeguarding thousands of travellers daily.

Currently, work is ongoing along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway, with vegetation control already completed and desilting activities taking place at Iyana Shashi and Agbara median drains, extending to the Lagos–Badagry–Seme Border Road.

Expressing gratitude to the FERMA management, the FERMA Zonal Director overseeing Lagos and Ogun States, Engr. Ishabiyi Olakunke reaffirmed that the programme marks the beginning of a safer and more secure highway network across Nigeria.

“With this programme, we are not just maintaining roads; we are protecting lives, promoting trade, and giving our youths a sense of purpose,” he said.

FERMA reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all federal highways across the country remain safe, motorable, and conducive for economic growth.