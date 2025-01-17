FERMA Gets Reinforced Support From Ministry

Share

The newly redeployed Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works, Engr. Adebiyi Olusesan Olufunso, has assured the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) of his support in delivering her mandate of effectively and efficiently monitoring and maintaining all Federal roads across the country.

He made this disclosure yesterday during the agency’s briefing and interactive session with the Permanent Secretary, by the Managing Director/CEO of FERMA, Engr. Emeka Agbasi, FNSE, in the company of his Directors and Heads of Units, at the Federal Ministry of Works’ Headquarters, Mabushi, Abuja.

He assured them that he would work closely with the management of FERMA as colleagues and to give them the sense of belonging, urging them to work within the ambit of the laws, vowing to protect them if they abide by the public service rules and are diligent in discharging their responsibilities as civil servants.

Engr. Olufunso reiterated the need for FERMA to synergise with the Ministry to avoid duplication of responsibilities.

He noted that retreats/ seminars would be arranged often for staff, especially the engineers to enhance capacity building, adding that public offices needed to be digitalised to enhance efficiency and information security.

He cautioned that the agency should be weary of troubled spots along the highways, urging them to work closely with the security agencies.

Earlier in his detailed presentation, Agbasi enumerated the establishment, mandate, structure and operational zones of FERMA, as well as its strategic objectives, achievements, funding profile, the next steps and challenges.

