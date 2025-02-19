FERMA Delivering On Mandate Despite Funding Challenges – Minister

Share

Despite financial constraints, the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) is committed to delivering on its mandate, Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, has assured Nigerians.

Goronyo made this statement while addressing journalists during an inspection tour of the rehabilitated sections of the Lafia-Shendam-Jos federal road in Nasarawa State.

He urged road users to protect the roads and refrain from erecting structures that could damage them.

He said: “The Federal Government is spending billions to rehabilitate these roads. It is important that Nigerians take ownership and ensure they are not damaged.”

The minister acknowledged that budgetary allocations alone were insufficient to fund road maintenance nationwide. He said: “The Tinubu-led administration inherited over 3,600km of bad roads, and under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the president is doing a lot to make Nigerian roads motorable.”

