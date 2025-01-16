FERMA Defends N64.88bn Budget For Current Year

Share

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has proposed a total of N64.88 billion for the 2025 budget appropriation, comprising N49 billion for Personnel Costs, N33.468 billion for overhead costs, and N26.487 billion for capital costs.

The budget prioritises major trunk ‘A’ roads within the six geopolitical zones, aligning with Mr. President’s development and economic recovery objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda. The amount is lesser than the N77billion proposed for the year 2024.

The Honourable Minister of State for Works, Muhammad Bello Goronyo, Esq., who is the supervising Minister of the agency, made this opening presentation at the budget defence before the joint session of the Senate and House Committees on FERMA.

The Hon. Minister assured that FERMA was committed to ensuring transparency and accountability, using data-driven decision-making and regular community engagement in road maintenance planning.

He disclosed that in collaboration with the committees and key stakeholders, efforts to reduce the burden on Federal Government maintenance of road assets nationwide was being looked into.

He said: “FERMA is in the process of developing, modifying and redefining key policies which will generate resources for the Agency to proactively maintain our roads for ease of movement of people, goods and services.”

Goronyo further expressed gratitude to members of the committees for their unwavering support in ensuring the sustainable development and maintenance of federal roads infrastructure in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda to enhance infrastructure and transportation as enablers of growth.

In his presentation before the committees, the Managing Director of FERMA, Engr. Emeka Agbasi, fnse, reiterated the paucity of funds of the Agency, noting that adequate funding was needed to enable the agency increase its activities in preventive maintenance and other interventions.

Share

Please follow and like us: