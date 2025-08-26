FERMA Completes Emergency Repairs On Eric Moore-Iganmu Road

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has announced the successful completion of emergency repairs on critical sections of the Eric Moore-Iganmu Road in Lagos State, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring safe and motorable roads across Nigeria.

The intervention, executed through direct labour by the agency’s Lagos II West Field Office, is expected to ease traffic flow and improve road safety for motorists and residents in the busy metropolis.

According to FERMA, the project included the reclamation of gravel filter layers, extensive desilting of drains, repair and recovery of severely damaged road sections, and the reconstruction of a collapsed two-cell box culvert. Directional signage and lane markings were also installed to enhance navigation and ensure road stability.

FERMA’s Managing Director, Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi, emphasized the agency’s dedication to maintaining Nigeria’s road infrastructure, noting that the Lagos II West Field Office will replicate similar interventions in other deteriorated sections of federal roads across Lagos and beyond.

Motorists have already reported improved driving conditions, reduced congestion, and heightened safety measures along the rehabilitated stretch.

FERMA reiterated its commitment to sustaining road maintenance efforts nationwide to guarantee safer and more efficient travel for Nigerians.