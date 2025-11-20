FERMA Board Chairman Pledges Prudent Management Of Agency Resources

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Dr. Musa Babayo, has promised prudent management of the agency’s resources and a commitment to operational efficiency.

Dr. Babayo made the pledge on Wednesday in Abuja during the inauguration of his board by the Minister of State for Works, Hon. Bello Muhammad Goronyo.

“We shall deploy every available resource, explore innovations, and invest in technology through sustainable funding. With these combined efforts, engineers will engineer, contractors will deliver, and Nigerian citizens will appreciate the performance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration,” he said.

Dr. Babayo emphasized accountability, integrity, and strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders, including the National Assembly, to enhance funding and operational effectiveness.

Minister Goronyo described Dr. Babayo as a “proven professional and dedicated public servant,” noting his leadership at the former Education Trust Fund (ETF) and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) had significantly strengthened Nigeria’s educational infrastructure. He highlighted Dr. Babayo’s track record of transparency, excellence, and humanitarian contributions.

“The Minister charged the new Chairman to provide effective oversight, strategic guidance, and strong policy direction to FERMA’s management team, with accelerated and proactive maintenance of federal roads, transparent resource use, and robust collaboration with stakeholders nationwide,” the statement added.

Engr. Olufunsho Adebiyi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, stressed the critical role of road maintenance for economic development and national security. The Managing Director/CEO of FERMA welcomed the new Chairman, highlighting his vast public and private sector experience as an asset to the agency.

The inauguration was attended by FERMA board members, directors from the Ministry of Works, agency officials, and other distinguished guests.