FERMA Assures Bidders Of Fairness In Procurement Process

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has pledged to uphold the Public Procurement Act (PPA) 2007 in all procurement procedures, ensuring fairness and transparency.

The Managing Director/CEO FERMA, Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi, FNSE, represented by Alhaji B. H. Damaturu, the Director, Procurement, made this known during the bid opening exercise in Abuja on October 31, 2023. Damaturu emphasised FERMA’s commitment to adhering to best practices outlined in the PPA Act 2007.

He assured bidders that their submissions would be carefully evaluated based on merit and compliance with the eligibility criteria stated in the advertisement. The representative of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Abuja branch, Engr. Kennedy Ibechem, commended FERMA for the effective strategy adopted in the bid opening process.

A total of 47 lots were advertised for the urgent, rehabilitation of some critical economic routes across the Federation (2023 Appropriation projects) Phase II, with numerous submissions received for each category.