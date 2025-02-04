New Telegraph

February 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Ferguson Joins West…

Ferguson Joins West Ham On Loan

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has joined West Ham on loan for the rest of the season. The Republic of Ireland forward will link up with his former Brighton manager Graham Potter, who gave Ferguson his senior debut at the club in 2021.

Ferguson, 20, has made just 15 appearances this sea – son, with 11 of those coming from the bench. “I can see and know how big West Ham United is.

It was a big opportunity for me to come here. I know the gaffer well and look forward to working under him again,” Ferguson told West Ham TV.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Felix Closes To Milan Move
Read Next

Malacia Heads Back To Netherlands
Share
Copy Link
×