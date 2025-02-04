Ferguson Joins West Ham On Loan

Share

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has joined West Ham on loan for the rest of the season. The Republic of Ireland forward will link up with his former Brighton manager Graham Potter, who gave Ferguson his senior debut at the club in 2021.

Ferguson, 20, has made just 15 appearances this sea – son, with 11 of those coming from the bench. “I can see and know how big West Ham United is.

It was a big opportunity for me to come here. I know the gaffer well and look forward to working under him again,” Ferguson told West Ham TV.

