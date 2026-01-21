Ferdinand Weighs In On Senegal AFCON Walkout

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has shared his views on Senegal’s controversial walkout during the AFCON 2025 final against Morocco, New Telegraph reports.

The 47-year-old had previously thrown his support behind Nigeria’s Super Eagles in their semi-final showdown against the host nation, but Eric Chelle’s side ultimately fell short after a penalty shootout defeat.

Controversy, however, took centre stage in the final, as inconsistent officiating sparked a dramatic reaction from Senegal.

Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ngambo ruled out a Senegal goal for a foul in the build-up rather than allowing play to continue, a decision that prevented VAR from intervening and left the Teranga Lions feeling unjustly denied.

Tensions escalated in the 90th minute when West Ham left-back Malick Diouf was adjudged to have held Brahim Díaz as a Moroccan corner found the net, causing the Real Madrid winger to go down.

Although the referee initially allowed play to continue, pressure from the Atlas Lions led him to consult VAR before awarding a penalty.

Furious at what they perceived to be another harsh decision, the Senegal players chose to walk off the pitch on the instructions of head coach Pape Thiaw, while captain Sadio Mané remained on the field.

Rio Ferdinand Reacts To Senegal’s AFCON Final Walkout

The former Manchester United captain acknowledged shortcomings in the officiating but reserved special praise for Sadio Mané, crediting the Senegal captain with restoring order at a critical moment and protecting the image of African football after what had been an otherwise outstanding AFCON tournament.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this in football, certainly not in a game of that magnitude or size. It’s a final, the AFCON final,” on the Rio Presents Podcast.

“Everything was at risk, African football was at risk the moment the Senegal team went down that tunnel.

“Whether they were right or wrong in their belief, thought they were being cheated or whatever. To walk off the pitch based on the decision that was made didn’t look right.

“Sadio Mane saved African Football, not just Senegalese football. He brought his team out of the tunnel and said ‘listen guys, win or lose, you have to come out and play. The game, African football demands it.

“The gods were on their side after that, and then they managed to win the game. I like Sadio Mane, but what he did at the AFCON made me absolutely love him

“As a human and as a footballer. His actions on the pitch, knowing how difficult it was in the heat of the moment to remain calm and composed, did drag his team out again, knowing they could lose,

“That was real leadership, and that’s what real leaders do,” the 47-year-old said, hailing the former Liverpool winger.

Despite his admiration for Mané’s leadership, Ferdinand also criticised what he described as unsporting tactics from Morocco, particularly incidents involving ball boys preventing goalkeepers from accessing their towels during crucial moments.

“The worst one was the ball boys trying to get the towels to stop the goalkeeper from drying his hands. That was insane. Someone has to get a hold of the Moroccan FA at some point. We need explanations.

“What right do they have to not let goalkeepers dry their hands? It’s a part of the game,” the former West Ham United centre-back concluded.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has opened investigations into the chaos that unfolded at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, condemning the incident in an official statement.