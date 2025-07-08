Ferdinand Urges Man United To Sign Osimhen, Blasts £50M Galatasaray Bid

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has voiced strong support for the signing of Victor Osimhen, warning that he would be “disappointed” if the Napoli striker ends up at Galatasaray rather than Old Trafford during the current summer transfer window.

Speaking in a chat with tennis star Nick Kyrgios on talkSPORT, Ferdinand emphasized the urgent need for Manchester United to reinforce their attack after missing out on Viktor Gyökeres, who is reportedly close to sealing a move to Arsenal.

“Osimhen knows how to score goals at the top level,” Ferdinand stated.

READ ALSO:

Reports suggest Galatasaray have submitted a £50 million bid for the Nigerian international—a fee Ferdinand described as “absolute peanuts” in the modern transfer market.

“I will be disappointed if Osimhen goes to Galatasaray for that type of money when Man United are crying out for a number 9,” he added.

Ferdinand further stressed that if United managed to secure Osimhen, he would feel far more confident about the club’s attacking prospects in the upcoming season.

“But if Man United got Osimhen, then I wouldn’t be too concerned.”

With Osimhen reportedly seeking a fresh challenge after a prolific spell at Napoli, the 25-year-old striker remains one of the most in-demand forwards in Europe.

Ferdinand’s comments reflect the sentiment of many United fans, who are eager for a world-class No. 9 to be signed amid the club’s ongoing rebuild.