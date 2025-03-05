Ferdinand Speaks On Salah’s Chances Of Winning 2025 Ballon d’Or

Ferdinand said, “Right now at this moment in time, I don’t think there’s anyone else on the podium with him.”

However, Ferdinand cautions that Salah’s chances of clinching the Ballon d’Or could diminish if Liverpool fails to make a deep run in the Champions League.

He elaborated, “With the way the Champions League works, as you progress through the knockout stages, certain players begin to shine. It often boils down to moments in critical matches.”

He indicated that if Salah is to secure the award, Liverpool must not only reach the latter stages but also perform exceptionally well during those matches.

Ferdinand pointed out other potential contenders who could emerge if their teams excel in the UEFA Champions League, mentioning players like Ousmane Dembélé if Paris Saint-Germain performs well, as well as Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham, all of whom have the potential to rise dramatically in the Ballon d’Or conversation depending on their performances in crucial fixtures.

Ultimately, Ferdinand concluded that the award often hinges on who can maintain their performance level and deliver when it matters most in the semi-finals and finals of major tournaments.

He stated, “If Liverpool manages to win the Champions League, I’m confident Salah will be a pivotal player in that success.”