Ferdinand, Nworgu, And Ajiboye Shine At World Para Championships

Nigeria’s athletes at the ongoing 2025 World Para Powerlifting Championships in Cairo, Egypt, showed class with three of them winning medals on Saturday.

Rita Ferdinand shone in the women’s 79kg category, winning a gold medal after lifting an impressive 153kg to secure the world title and further cement Nigeria’s legacy in the sport. Her remarkable feat adds to Nigeria’s growing medal haul at the historic championship.

Earlier in the day, Esther Nworgu won silver in the 50kg category, while Rukayat Opeyemi Ajiboye claimed bronze in the same class — narrowly missing gold to Venezuela’s Clara Fuentes, who edged out Nworgu for the top spot.

The 11th World Para Powerlifting Championships, taking place from October 9 to 18, 2025, marks the first-ever edition to be hosted on African soil, a milestone event highlighting the continent’s growing influence in adaptive sports.

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, congratulated the athletes on their outstanding performances, commending their relentless drive and patriotic spirit.

“Our athletes continue to make us proud, showing the world that Nigeria is a force to be reckoned with in para powerlifting,” Olopade said. “Their bright start in Cairo reflects the depth of talent, discipline, and dedication that define Nigerian sports. The NSC remains steadfast in providing the necessary support to ensure our champions keep soaring.”