FEPPPAN Supports PTAD’s New Policy On COD

Share

The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) has expressed its full support for the recent policy introduced by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) regarding the payment and remittance of Check-Off Dues (COD) to pensioners’ unions.

In a statement jointly signed by its President-General, Benjamin Amako, and General Secretary, Franklin Enrile, on Monday in Abuja, FEPPPAN said that the policy would put an end to unnecessary inter-union rivalries.

They added that the policy would also help uphold due process, ensure accountability, and curb corruption.

The union further noted that the successful implementation of the policy would demonstrate PTAD’s ability to discharge its duties impartially.

It praised the administration of PTAD’s Executive Secretary, Tolulope Odunaiya, and urged her to remain steadfast and resolute in her role as a key representative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

FEPPPAN advised Odunaiya to resist any efforts by individuals or groups who might attempt to disrupt the policy’s implementation.

The union emphasized that the policy’s success would be a significant achievement that would leave a lasting legacy for Odunaiya.

FEPPPAN also called on all pensioners, especially those with grievances, to support the policy and the Executive Secretary of PTAD.

They warned that any pensioners’ group opposing the policy would be acting in bad faith.

The statement partly reads: “This policy provides the necessary guidelines for the recognition of a registered trade union, as well as the collection and remittance of Check-Off Dues as stipulated by the Trade Unions Act, CAP. T14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and other relevant laws.

“This policy outlines the broad guidelines PTAD will follow when dealing with or entering into formal relationships with trade unions, specifically concerning the recognition of registered trade unions, the deduction, and remittance of Check-Off Dues to the respective registered trade union headquarters.

“The authority to implement the Trade Unions Act rests exclusively with the Registrar of Trade Unions (RTU), whose office is located in the Federal Ministry of Labour.

“Under Section 17 of the Trade Unions Act, CAP T14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, PTAD is lawfully authorized to deduct union dues through the Check-Off Dues system directly from the source. This approach aligns with policy directives from the Federal Ministry of Labour & Employment and the Registrar of Trade Unions.

“The Check-Off Dues system has encountered challenges, including disputes regarding union recognition and the deduction and remittance processes.

“This policy is designed to address these challenges and is fully compliant with the Trade Unions Act, 2004, and directives from the Registrar of Trade Unions and the Honorable Attorney General of the Federation.

“PTAD is required by law to deduct Check-Off Dues from the monthly pensions of union members and remit them to the relevant umbrella trade union, ensuring due diligence in verifying the legal status of the trade union, its members, and jurisdictional scope as defined by the Registrar of Trade Unions.

“This policy is part of PTAD’s commitment to maintaining high standards of transparency, probity, and accountability in the management of Check-Off Dues.

“It is also designed to streamline the process of union recognition, membership rights, and the responsibilities of PTAD, trade unions, and pensioners.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

