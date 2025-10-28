FEPPPAN Seeks PTAD’s Clarification On Check-Off Dues, Jurisdiction

The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) has called on the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to clearly define its jurisdictional mandate and comply strictly with the Federal Government’s directives on the delineation of responsibilities among pension unions.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its 5th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, and signed by the President-General, Benjamin Amako, and General Secretary, Franklin Erinle, the Association rejected PTAD’s decision to grant a 90-day extension for the commencement of check-off dues remittance.

FEPPPAN accused PTAD of administrative bias and financial irregularities in the management of pensioners’ check-off dues, urging the Federal Ministries of Labour and Employment, as well as Justice, to intervene to ensure full compliance with relevant labour and pension administration laws.

According to the communiqué, “The persistent diversion of check-off dues deducted from FEPPPAN members to another union is a deliberate act of bias, injustice, and administrative sabotage. Such actions violate the rights of pensioners and undermine the sanctity of pension administration.”

Describing the 90-day delay imposed by PTAD as “unlawful and inconsistent with existing labour laws,” the Association insisted that all deductions from pensioners’ entitlements must be remitted promptly and directly to the duly recognized union as provided by law.

“FEPPPAN does not seek favour or privilege but demands what rightfully belongs to it under the law. Enough is enough — PTAD must end this discriminatory practice forthwith,” the communiqué stated.

The Association reaffirmed its recognition by the Registrar of Trade Unions, who commended FEPPPAN as “the most peaceful trade union of elderly citizens” in the country ,a testament, it said, to its commitment to dialogue, order, and lawful advocacy.

Meanwhile, FEPPPAN commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his “unwavering commitment to the welfare of pensioners and other vulnerable citizens.” The Association lauded the President for approving a ₦25,000 monthly palliative for pensioners but expressed concern that the three-month payment “since approved by Mr. President has not been paid.”

“We urge President Tinubu to, without further delay, release funds for the payment of the outstanding three months’ ₦25,000 palliative to all eligible pensioners across the country,” it said.

FEPPPAN also appealed to the President to direct the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) to include pensioners from seven defunct parastatals, PHCN, NITEL/MTEL, Peoples Bank, Assurance Bank, NICON Insurance, Nigeria Insurance, and Petroleum Institutes who were wrongly excluded from the ₦32,000 pension increase.

While appreciating the Federal Government for implementing the long-awaited ₦32,000 increment, FEPPPAN lamented the non-payment of arrears arising from the adjustment and demanded the immediate release of funds to settle outstanding balances.

The Association further urged PTAD to refund all monies “unjustly deducted from FEPPPAN members’ arrears during back-end computations,” describing the deductions as unfair, unjustified, and contrary to government guidelines.

It also decried PTAD’s delay in settling entitlements of Next-of-Kin (NOK) of deceased pensioners despite the submission of all required documents, describing the delay as “insensitive, unjustifiable, and inhumane to families already grieving their loved ones.”

In the spirit of accountability, FEPPPAN called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate PTAD’s handling of pensioners’ check-off dues and other related financial activities.

Amid the tension over PTAD’s administrative actions, the NEC passed a unanimous vote of confidence in its national leadership led by Benjamin Amako, praising their “prudence, integrity, and dedication” in defending pensioners’ rights and strengthening the association’s institutional capacity nationwide.