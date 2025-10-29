Fens Group CEO Wins 2025 Agribusiness Devt Award

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s agricultural and industrial development, the Chief Executive Officer of Fens Group, Mr Michael Udofia, has been conferred with the 2025 Agribusiness Development and Enterprise Award (ADEA) by the Nigeria Agribusiness & Agro-Industry Development Initiative (NAADI) under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

The award was presented during the 4th Agribusiness Roundtable International Conference (Uyo2025), held at Watbridge Hotels and Suites, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with the theme “Resilient Agribusiness: A Sustainable Solution for a Changing World.”

Explaining the rationale behind the choice of Udofia, the Zonal Coordinator of NAADI, Mr Howard Usen, said the ADEA was established to honour exemplary individuals and organisations that drive innovation and sustainability in agriculture, rural development, and industry.

The “Agribusiness Development and Enterprise Award recognises vanguards in the agro sub-sector who have pioneered solutions that enhance livelihoods, create jobs, and promote food security and social inclusion.

He described Mr Udofia as an innovative entrepreneur and visionary leader whose business model has transformed agribusiness and enterprise development in Akwa Ibom, Nigeria and beyond.

“You have distinguished yourself as a change agent who has significantly impacted humanity through accelerated employment generation, social enterprise growth, and economic advancement in the West African sub-region,” Usen added.

According to him, the Distinguished Advisory Committee of the Agribusiness Development and Enterprise Award found Mr Udofia deserving of the honour for his exceptional track record in business transformation, leadership, and community impact. “You are a serial entrepreneur of repute with a consistent record of success and innovation,” he noted.

Responding after receiving the award, the Chief Executive Officer of Fens Group, Mr Michael Udofia, expressed gratitude to the organisers for recognising his lifelong commitment to enterprise and agricultural development.

Udofia, who used the platform to encourage Nigerian youths to embrace agribusiness and entrepreneurship with determination and patience, said;

“After my graduation in 1992, I started a business in 1993 with only ₦3,500. It was a humble beginning. Today, by the grace of God, we have grown into a conglomerate with interests in petroleum marketing, construction, and recently, large-scale farming.

“You can start small. Even if you plant only 20 stands of palm seedlings, in three to four years, you won’t need to borrow money to pay school fees, and you will have food on your table.” He said

The Fens Group Boss revealed that the company currently operates the largest palm plantation in Ibiono Ibom, Akwa Ibom State, a project he described as a demonstration of his belief in agriculture as the foundation of sustainable prosperity.

Our correspondent reports that the conference, which drew over 500 participants from within and outside Nigeria, was declared open by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, and featured keynotes from ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, legislators, and industry leaders.

Also in attendance were heads of government ministries and agencies, representatives of local and international development partners, financial institutions, small and medium enterprises, and major players in the agribusiness and manufacturing sectors.