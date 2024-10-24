FeNPIA Donates Drugs, Medical Supplies To Borno Flood Victims

Share

The Federation of Nigerian Pharmaceutical Industry Associations (FeNPIA), the umbrella body for all pharmaceutical associations in Nigeria, alongside the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy (NAPharm) has donated essential medicines and medical supplies to the Borno State Government.

The donation which was presented on Thursday, October 17, supports the ongoing relief efforts by the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare.

The donations are for victims of the devastating floods in the state and they are aimed to address the urgent healthcare needs of thousands affected by the flooding, particularly those residing in overcrowded Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camps.

The donation which took place at the Borno State Government House in the presence of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum. Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, in his remarks, commended FeNPIA for its timely intervention and emphasised the importance of such benevolence in alleviating the suffering of those displaced by the flooding.

He also noted that the generous donations, which included a wide range of essential medicines and medical consumables expected to prevent disease outbreaks and provide immediate relief for the health challenges facing displaced persons, is a reflection of the local capabilities of the member companies of the association who manufacture most of these products in the country.

The President of FeNPIA, Dr. Okey Akpa while presenting the support materials to Zulum stated that the association’s contribution underscores its commitment to working closely with governments at both Federal and State levels and other partners to ensure that aid reaches Nigerians in need regardless of location or socio-economic status. “This donation also demonstrates the capabilities of local pharmaceutical companies to meet the health needs of Nigeria across various therapeutic areas.

The combined capacity of these local players to cater to Nigerians is even expected to grow remarkably with the implementation of the Presidential Initiative To Unlock The Pharmaceutical Value Chain of the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has continued to support the industry since the inception of his administration. We are optimistic the presidential initiative and Nigerians will enjoy improved healthcare in the near future.”

Represented at the ceremony were the association’s member bodies, including the Association of Pharmaceutical Importers of Nigeria (APIN), the Industrial Pharmacists of Nigeria (IPMIN), the Nigerian Association of Industrial Pharmacists (NAIP), the Nigerian Representatives of Overseas Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (NIROPHARM), the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMGMAN) as well as The Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy (NAPharm).

