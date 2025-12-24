Fennecs Begin Quest Against Resilient Sudan

Two former Africa Cup of Nations champions, Algeria and Sudan, face off in Rabat today in a crucial match that could shape their chances of advancing from Group E.

Having exited at the group stage at AFCON 2021 and 2023, the Fennecs need a positive start in Morocco against an opponent without a win in this competition since 2012.

When Algeria ended a 29-year wait for Cup of Nations success in 2019, little did the Desert Warriors know that beating Senegal would be their last victory at the tournament.

Baghdad Bounedjah’s fortuitous strike sealed the win in Cairo six years ago, and the two-time African champions have been winless against Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast in the 2021 edition and Algeria, Burkina Faso and Mauritania at the previous finals, accumulating three points from a possible 18.

Having created unwanted history by exiting in consecutive group stages at the continental showpiece for the first time, Algeria bid to avoid extending their spell outside the competition’s knockouts, starting with Wednesday’s encounter with Sudan.

The Fennecs enter their 21st AFCON fresh off going unbeaten in qualifying, winning five and drawing one and outscoring all but Morocco (26) with their 16 goals, level with South Africa.

Their goal return was no fluke as they netted 24 in World Cup qualifying, only behind Ivory Coast’s 25, with Mohamed El Amine Amoura outscoring the rest of Africa during that time.

Considering the Fennecs’ form across the qualifying series for the continental showpiece and World Cup, another early exit for Vladimir Petkovic’s team would be incredibly disappointing.

Aiming to avoid coming unstuck early doors, Algeria take on the motivated 1970 champions whose return to the competition comes on the backdrop of war back home.

The war-torn country’s national team were forced to play their home fixtures in qualifying outside Sudan, doubly underlining the hurdles they needed to surmount to be involved in Morocco.