Fenerbahce Table New Offer To Eagles Defender

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are to put forward a new and improved offer to Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel.

According to leading Turkish publication Milliyet, Osayi-Samuel has demanded an improvement on the previous offers by Fenerbache.

It was reported that the previous offers were considered low by the player, who is now more positive about prolonging his stay in Istanbul. This summer, his contract with Fenerbache will run out, and so he could leave for free unless he has agreed to a new deal.

