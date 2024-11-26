New Telegraph

Fenerbahce Offer Osayi-Samuel New Contract

Fenerbahce have offered Super Eagles of Nigeria footballer, Bright Osayi-Samuel a new deal amid reports linking the defender to the Premier League clubs.

Recall that the Nigeria International is in the final months of his contract with the Yellow Canaries.

Osayi-Samuel rejected a renewal offer from the former Turkish Super Lig champions in the summer.

Fenerbahce want the full-back to sign a new three-year contract.

The 27-year-old has also been linked with Fulham, Crystal Palace and Everton.

He joined Fenerbahce from Sky Bet Championship club, Queens Park Rangers, in January 2021.

New Telegraph recalls that the versatile defender has made 151 appearances for the club.

