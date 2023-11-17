Fenerbahçe List Iheanacho As Top Transfer Target In January

Turkish giants Fener- bahçe have set their sights on Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho as their top transfer target for the upcoming January window. Iheanacho has been a pivotal force in Leicester City’s promotion campaign, notably scoring five goals in 16 Championship games and leading the goal charts for the Foxes.

However, with Iheanacho’s contract set to expire at the end of the season and no new deal in sight, Fenerbahçe has seized the opportunity to explore negotiations and potentially bring the Nigerian star to Turkey.

According to reports from Fanatik (via 90 minutes), the uncertainty surrounding Iheanacho’s future has prompted Fenerbahçe to open talks and pave the way for his potential move to the Yellow-Navy Blue team. A significant aspect that could play in Fenerbahçe’s favour is the connection with Iheanacho’s management company, ROGON.

The company reportedly shares strong affiliations with Fenerbahçe’s president, Ali Koç. Positive relations with ROGON could prove crucial in facilitating the transfer.

While Iheanacho’s market values estimated at around 18 million Euros, Fenerbahçe might secure a deal for less due to his contract expiration. However, convincing Leicester, a club with ambitions of returning to the Premier League, poses its own set of challenges.