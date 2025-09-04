Fenerbache Table Huge Offer For Lookman

Fenerbache have tabled a massive offer to Ademola Lookman, who is in limbo at Italian club Atalanta but could still transfer to Turkey.

According to Sportmediaset, Fenerbache have offered to pay Ademola Lookman six million euros a year on a four-year deal.

However, the Istanbul giants are yet to reach an agreement with the player’s club. This latest news comes at a time when Galatasaray are also speculated to be interested in signing the reigning African Player of the Year. The transfer window in Turkey will only close on September 12.