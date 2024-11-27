Fenerbache Offer Eagles Star New Deal

Share

Fenerbache have tabled a new contract for Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel, which includes a massive signing-on fee.

The player’s contract with the Istanbul giants will run out next summer. Fenerbache represented by sports director Mario Branco met with the agent of OsayiSamuel for the first time.

The offer includes a contract for two years with an option for an additional year; an annual salary of two million euros and a signing-on fee of 1.3 million euros It is now left for the Super Eagles ace and his camp to decide.

The player has said he wishes to return to England, where his fiancée lives and work.

