Fencing Federation Lists Gains From World Junior Tourney

Despite Team Nigeria’s inability to secure a podium finish at the recently concluded World Junior Fencing Championships in Wuxi, China, the Nigeria Fencing Federation has described the event as a valuable learning experience for the team.

The six-man Nigerian squad was led by Nigeria’s highest-ranked fencer, Inkosi Brou. It included home-based fencer Wisdom Okanlawon, the Idongesit siblings—Mahadi, Mahathir, Sara and America-based Peluola Akinbamiro.

Although all the athletes struggled to advance beyond the first round, Brou defeated Bulgaria’s Nikola Gospodinov 15-12 before falling to Hungary’s Sultan Stanbek 15-13 in the second round of the individual event.

Okanlawon demonstrated tenacity and skill in the team event, particularly during the firstround loss against New Zealand. His performance earned praise from the President of British Fencing, Pat Aiyenuro, who described the 17-year-old as a future star.

