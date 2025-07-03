Feminism Is Justice Movement, Excluding Women Has Cost The World –Chimamanda

Chimamanda Adichie has said the world has lost so much by excluding women from participating in the various aspects of society, including education and politics.

The Renowned Nigerian author and feminist icon said this at ‘A Meet and Greet’ interactive session with the management, staff and students of Veritas University yesterday in Abuja.

According to her, too many political meanings have been attributed to feminism because a lot of people have misinterpreted the literary theory.

She said feminism is a justice movement like every other movements for groups of people who have been excluded by society.

Chimamanda lamented that the exclusion of women from society has limiting the exploration of their talents, thereby hindering global growth, development and innovation.

She said: “When I say feminism is politicized, what I mean is that people don’t understand what feminism really means.”