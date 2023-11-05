Feminine Confidence Upgrade In ‘The Playground’ Collection By Marvee

For the last day of Lagos Fashion Week, House of Marvee presented its Spring/Summer ’24 Capsule collection “Playground” in an exclusive curated experience. Transforming the penthouse of the Pier Harbor Apartments, Victoria Island into a House of Marvee gallery, allowing guests an up-close view of the elevated craftsmanship that is fast becoming a signature of the womenswear couture label.

Each piece in the collection was a meticulous celebration of detailing and handwork. From intricate beading to handwoven fabric, the capsule collection was displayed beautifully on mannequins and real life models. ”The Play Ground” collection is all about embracing the uneven playing field of life. The capsule features distinct and phenomenal pieces, each one reflecting this concept through carefully chosen fabrics, intricate beading details, and a unique color palette.

The presentation took the guests through the journey from inception to the final editorial; speaking on her inspiration, Creative Director Marvy Joma said the collection was born from a place of empowerment; giving women very stylish pieces to show up beautifully for themselves while standing strong in their femininity.

Marvee’s SS ’24 Playground presentation was packed with fashion insiders like Mai Atafo, Debbie Bjuku, Veekey- James, Derin from Isale Eko, Chioma Ikoku, popularly known as Chioma- goodhair of Real Housewives of Lagos, Ifeoma Odoqwu, StyledbySeun, Wumi Tuase, Dipo and many others. It was a gorgeous closing to fashion week as guests enjoyed delicious hor d’oeuvres served by Aldente Africa, sipped on La Fiole wine throughout the evening.

With over a decade of redefining and reinventing the fashion landscape, MARVEE has evolved into a beloved brand embraced by women who embrace their own power and confidently showcase it. House of Marvee is a collective of inspired creatives, dedicated to providing women of African descent and worldwide fashion enthusiasts with the means to express their unique style through meticulously crafted designs, straight out of Lagos atelier.