Femi Soneye: Triangle International’s Image Maker Of The Year

In the dynamic realm of corporate communications, few professionals have made as profound an impact in such a short span as Femi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Appointed in October 2023, Soneye has been pivotal in redefining NNPCL’s public image, a feat that has earned him the distinguished title of Triangle International’s Image Maker of the Year.

Upon his appointment, Soneye embarked on a mission to overhaul NNPCL’s communication framework. He introduced innovative media strategies and prioritized meaningful stakeholder engagement, seamlessly integrating modern technology with traditional relationship-building.

Under his guidance, NNPCL’s digital footprint has expanded significantly, leveraging social media platforms for real-time public interaction and fostering a more relatable corporate persona.

Soneye’s expertise in media relations is evident in his proactive narrative management concerning NNPCL. A notable instance is his adept handling of the Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation narrative.

By facilitating media access to the refinery’s mechanical completion in December 2023, he transformed a potential public relations challenge into a testament to NNPCL’s dedication to progress and transparency. This initiative not only dispelled rumours but also reinforced public trust in the company’s operations.

Beyond national borders, Soneye has been instrumental in enhancing NNPCL’s international stature. Through strategic participation in global forums such as the Nigeria International Energy Summit and COP28 in Dubai, he has positioned NNPCL as a formidable entity in the global energy sector.

These efforts have attracted new partnerships and bolstered confidence in NNPCL’s leadership and strategic direction.

Soneye’s contributions have not gone unnoticed. In March 2024, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) honoured him with the

Distinguished Spokesperson in the Oil and Gas Sector Award, recognizing his exceptional work in managing the image of Africa’s largest oil and gas company.

This accolade underscores his commitment to excellence in corporate communications and stakeholder management.

Femi Soneye’s tenure at NNPCL exemplifies the transformative power of strategic communication and dedicated leadership. His innovative approaches and unwavering commitment have not only reshaped NNPCL’s image but have also set a new standard for corporate communications excellence.

Triangle International proudly honours Femi Soneye as the Image Maker of the Year, celebrating his remarkable contributions to redefining corporate narratives and fostering positive public engagement.

