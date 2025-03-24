Share

The founder and senior pastor of Light Nation Church, Apostle Femi Lazarus has broken his silence on the high fees charged by some Nigerian gospel singers, saying it is excessive for ministry work.

Speaking in one of his sermon, Pastor Lazarus projected an alleged invoice from a gospel artist demanding a $10,000 honorarium, a 50% non-refundable deposit, a first-class flight, and premium accommodation, among other requirements as a criteria to sing in the church.

According to the Apostle, such financial expectations contradict the true essence of gospel ministry.

He said; “The mistake on that invoice is the word ‘honorarium’ used; just tell them the price. When they pay you this amount of money, you will shout and roll on the floor, but those who know God know He’s not there.”

He further alleged that some gospel singers avoid billing influential pastors because they seek endorsements from them while imposing high charges on smaller ministries.

He added: “Many charlatans like this don’t bill big pastors because they use big pastors for endorsement.”

His statement has since sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting his stance while others argue that gospel singers, like professionals in other fields, deserve fair compensation for their work.

Watch the video below;

Apostle Femi Lazarus has scattered this table finally . pic.twitter.com/Nt09Lk5ECs — Pastor Okezie J. Atañi (@Onsogbu) March 23, 2025

