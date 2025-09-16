Femi Lash Announces Diaspora Tour

Adefemi Olasebikan, a Nollywood actor known by many as Femi Lash, has announced the dates for his upcoming tour of countries in Africa and the Middle East

‎The actor in a recent interview revealed that the tour will include a meet and greet with his fans in Diaspora and also a preview of his new movie titled: ” The Journey (Irin Ajo)”.

‎According to him, the tour will begin on September 20, 2025, in Doha, Qatar, with a meet and greet at the Bekes Nigerian Restaurant, followed by a movie preview on September 24 at Millie’s Lounge in Corniche, also in Doha.

‎He added that the last part of the tour will be a movie preview and meet and greet in Nairobi, Kenya, on September 28.

‎He further revealed that plans are ongoing for him to premiere his movie later in the year in countries like the UK, France and Spain.

The actor/producer and realtor, while speaking on what led him to the world of film acting, said: “Acting is something I’ve always had a great passion for, and I’m a very staunch supporter of good storyline and beautiful movie production. I’m a critic too, so when I see movies that aren’t of a good standard

I feel more could be done, and that propelled me to join the movie industry to correct those anomalies.”

‎On challenges he has faced in the industry, Femi Lash, said: “Where do I start from, the major one would be segregation, I had a fall out with a popular actor back then and the actor told other actors not to give me movie roles, it was quite a tough period for me but with time I was able to overcome that. They did all they could, but I came out triumphant.”

“I overcame these challenges with prayers and consistency. I’m a go-getter; I never back down. I kept on pushing and now most of them aren’t even forces to reckon with in the movie industry,” he added.