Femi Lash Announces Diaspora Tour

Adefemi Olasebikan, a Nollywood actor known by many as Femi Lash, has announced the dates for his upcoming tour of countries in Africa and the Middle East
The actor in a recent interview revealed that the tour will include a meet and greet with his fans in Diaspora and also a preview of his new movie titled: ” The Journey (Irin Ajo)”.
According to him, the tour will begin on September 20, 2025, in Doha, Qatar, with a meet and greet at the Bekes Nigerian Restaurant, followed by a movie preview on September 24 at Millie’s Lounge in Corniche, also in Doha.
He added that the last part of the tour will be a movie preview and meet and greet in Nairobi, Kenya, on September 28.
He further revealed that plans are ongoing for him to premiere his movie later in the year in countries like the UK, France and Spain.
The actor/producer and realtor, while speaking on what led him to the world of film acting, said: “Acting is something I’ve always had a great passion for, and I’m a very staunch supporter of good storyline and beautiful movie production. I’m a critic too, so when I see movies that aren’t of a good standard
I feel more could be done, and that propelled me to join the movie industry to correct those anomalies.”
On challenges he has faced in the industry, Femi Lash, said: “Where do I start from, the major one would be segregation, I had a fall out with a popular actor back then and the actor told other actors not to give me movie roles, it was quite a tough period for me but with time I was able to overcome that. They did all they could, but I came out triumphant.”
“I overcame these challenges with prayers and consistency. I’m a go-getter; I never back down. I kept on pushing and now most of them aren’t even forces to reckon with in the movie industry,” he added.